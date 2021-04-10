Create
New team added to WWE Women's Tag Team Turmoil match at WrestleMania 37

A new team has been added to the WWE Women's Tag Team Turmoil match
Night Two of WrestleMania 37 will see Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax defend their WWE Women's Tag Team titles. Their opponents will be decided the night before in a Tag Team Turmoil match featuring some of the best teams in WWE's Women's division.

The match originally consisted of four teams in the form of The Riott Squad, Tamina & Natalya, Naomi & Lana, and Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke. Now, WWE has added a new team to the mix as Carmella and Billie Kay will join forces on Night One of WrestleMania 37.

The Tag Team Turmoil match will be one to watch out for as it is difficult to pick a clear favorite at the moment.

The addition of Carmella & Billie Kay adds an interesting new dynamic to the No.1 Contender's match.

All five teams have an equal chance at earning their spot in the title match on Night Two of WrestleMania 37. That being said, seeing how dominant Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler have been, they will be clear favorites to retain.

Who has the best chance of facing Jax and Baszler and WrestleMania 37?

Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax are a difficult team to beat. The duo have been on a roll ever since they took the championships back from Charlotte and Asuka. It will be hard for anyone to dethrone them.

At the moment, it looks like Tamina and Natalya are being projected as strong contenders to win the match by WWE.

Tamina had a good showing against Nia Jax this week on SmackDown and almost pinned the Women's Tag Team Champion clean.

She and Natalya then stood tall at the end of a backstage brawl on SmackDown involving the participants of the tag team Turmoil match.

Who do you think will come out on top at WrestleMania 37? Do any of the teams stand a chance against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler? Share your thoughts with us down below.

Published 10 Apr 2021, 09:09 IST
