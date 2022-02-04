New title match announced for WWE Elimination Chamber

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos will be defending their titles against The Viking Raiders at WWE Elimination Chamber, as confirmed by the company's official Twitter handle.

On the January 14th, 2022 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, The Viking Raiders earned their title shot by winning the number one contender's fatal four-way match defeating the teams of Jinder Mahal & Shanky, Cesaro & Mansoor, and Los Lotharios.

The following week on SmackDown, the Viking Raiders defeated Los Lotharios. The Usos and their latest challengers have been feuding with each other at live events. Most recently, Erik and Ivar teamed up with Seth Rollins for a dark match after the January 28th edition of SmackDown, where they defeated The Usos and Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 match card so far

The premium live event will air live from Saudi Arabia on Saturday, February 19th, 2022 and the card is already shaping up to make it a stacked event.

On the RAW side of things, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will be defending his title inside the Elimination Chamber match. Seth Rollins and 2022 Men's Royal Rumble winner Brock Lesnar were added directly to the match while AJ Styles, Austin Theory and Riddle participated in qualifying matches to earn their spot in the bout.

RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch was confronted by WWE Hall of Famer Lita on the latest episode of RAW, who issued a challenge for the title, which the champion accepted.

While nothing is announced from the SmackDown side, apart from the aforementioned Tag Team Title match, it can be expected that an Elimination Chamber match for the blue brand will be announced soon, most likely featuring the SmackDown Women's Championship up for grabs.

