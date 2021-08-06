New title match announced for WWE SummerSlam, updated card

WWE announced another title match for SummerSlam today on social media, and it's a rematch from the Money in the Bank kickoff show a couple of weeks ago.

The Usos will defend the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Titles against Rey and Dominik Mysterio at SummerSlam.

The following is an excerpt from WWE.com:

There is no shortage of animosity between these two teams, dating back to when The Usos won the titles from the Mysterios at WWE Money in the Bank. Since then, a battle of one-upmanship has unfolded on SmackDown, starting when Jey Uso gave the assist to his brother, Jimmy, in a victory over Dominik.

The Mysterios bounced back in a big way the following week, as Dominik used the very same trick to provide an assist of his own to his dad as a means for Rey to earn a singles victory against Jimmy.

As Rey continues to try and show his son the path to true superstardom in WWE, they will have a chance to shine once again as SmackDown’s brightest tag team. But can they get it done against the seven-time Tag Team Champions?

This marks the fourth match announced for this year's SummerSlam event. All four of them thus far have been title matches.

With WWE's biggest show of the year just over two weeks away, the next couple of weeks of television have the potential to be really exciting as the card for the show comes together.

Here is the current updated card for WWE SummerSlam:

Roman Reigns defends the WWE Universal Championship against John Cena

Goldberg challenges Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship

Nikki A.S.H. will defend the RAW Women's Championship in a triple threat match with Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley

Rey and Dominik Mysterio challenge The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles

WWE SummerSlam will take place on Saturday, August 21, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Check it out on Peacock in the United States or the WWE Network internationally.

