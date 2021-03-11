New titles and inaugural champions announced; historic NXT TakeOver event confirmed

This week's episode of NXT opened with two massive announcements from William Regal. As rumored heading into the show, the black and gold brand's General Manager introduced the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships. He also announced a two-day TakeOver event as well.

William Regal proceeded to crown Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez as the first-ever NXT Women's Tag Team Champions.

Given below are photos of the new titles along with the inaugural champions:

The General Manager also announced NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, a two-night special that will occur on April 7th and 8th, Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. The announcement is pretty monumental as TakeOver has never been a two-day show before.

Here is the promo for the historic TakeOver event:

As expected, Triple H reacted to both developments, and his first tweet was about TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.

What started at Arrival ... ... grew to take over. And NOW #WWENXT will Stand & Deliver over TWO NIGHTS April 7 and 8th. #WeAreNXT #NXTTakeOver

Triple H's reaction to the new NXT Women's Tag Team Championship

The Game also expressed his enthusiasm towards seeing the newly-introduced NXT Women's Tag Team Titles being defended regularly on the Black-and-Gold brand.

For a women's division that cannot be stopped, that every night stands and delivers... I cannot wait to see the matches for these titles... STARTING TONIGHT!!!! #WeAreNXT #WWENXT

Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez came really close to capturing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship from Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler on last week's NXT.

Kai and Gonzalez won the first Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. Regal felt that the NXT duo deserved the accolade of being the first Women's Tag Team Titleholders.

The report about WWE potentially introducing the NXT Tag Team Championship was first revealed by Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The black and gold brand's decision to have a new set of belts on the show has received positive reactions online. The current focus would be to build the credibility of the titles and the champions.

NXT has a deep women's division, and the tag team titles will give many Superstars more TV time to develop and grow as performers.

What are your reactions to the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship? Let us know in the comments section.