New details emerge regarding Scott Hall's hip injury; WWE Hall of Famer found him in his home

Scott Hall passed away on Monday this week after suffering a broken hip and three heart attacks caused by a blood clot that developed following hip surgery.

Before his death, The Bad Guy's close friend Kevin Nash shared on social media that Hall's family decided to discontinue life support so he may pass. WWE officially announced his death on the most recent edition of RAW.

While speaking to Dave Meltzer in an interview for this week's Scott Hall obituary/biography in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Sean Waltman, AKA X-Pac, disclosed Hall fell at home and was on the floor for a few days with a broken hip until Diamond Dallas Page went to his house.

Waltman said Hall couldn't move and reach a phone to ask for help. His condition worsened during the pandemic due to drinking brought on by isolation:

“The pandemic did him in. It was hard enough for him as it was, but he was isolated in his house with no social interaction. He was down to 210 pounds. We called Dally (Dallas Page) and he went over. It was really bad." (H/T - F4WOnline)

Kevin Nash @RealKevinNash You never realize how much you love someone until you can't. You never realize how much you love someone until you can't. https://t.co/jKRUehYMBF

Scott Hall was in rough shape the night before the nWo's Hall of Fame induction at WrestleMania 37

According to Dave Meltzer, Hall passed out in a bar the night before he, Nash, Waltman, and Hulk Hogan's WWE Hall of Fame induction at WrestleMania 37 as part of the New World Order:

"While the story the public thought was that he had horrible drinking issues, but through working with Page, he had licked it and turned things around. According to Waltman, there were times that was at least close to being the case. But things got really bad over the last two years."

Many wrestling fans, wrestlers, industry veterans, and other personalities came out on social media to pay their respects to The Bad Guy.

