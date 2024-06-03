New world champion finally crowned after title has to be stripped; title changes hands 5 times as wrestler wins

In an ending to what has been a chaotic time in wrestling, a wrestler has finally been crowned as world champion tonight. This comes after the title had to be stripped from the previous holder.

Since becoming the General Manager of GCW, Matt Cardona has been laying down the law. He has made it clear that things will have to go his way in the promotion. When Blake Christian, the GCW World Champion, did not show up to face Joey Janela due to competing in NJPW's Best of the Super Juniors, Cardona stripped him of the title. Mance Warner has now been crowned champion.

A Gauntlet of the Survival was held at the GCW Cage of Survival 3 event, where the match saw Janela get the chance to enter last. Before the show, though, Janela was attacked at the hotel and was not cleared to compete. Charles Mason survived the gauntlet, and while Cardona counted down for Janela to appear, Nick Gage inserted himself into the match and won the title.

Things became even more chaotic, with Cardona putting Broski Jimmy into the match as he was upset by Gage. Jimmy won, but before the show could go off the air, Janela appeared while taped up and won. Cole Radrick almost cashed in the Grab the Brass Ring title shot following this, but Steph De Lander put him through a door.

Finally, Mance Warner took advantage of the chaos to hit the DDT on Janela and become the GCW World Champion, after which the wrestler celebrated with De Lander.

Fans will have to wait to see Cardona's response to the situation and whether he punishes any of the wrestlers involved with the chaotic finish.

