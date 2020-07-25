During the recent virtual panel for the San Diego Comic-Con, Mattel and WWE unveiled several new action figures as part of the Elite Squad Action Figures Lineup.

Superstars such as The Fiend, The Rock, The Undertaker, Kevin Owens, Adam Cole, and even Rob Gronkowski - who is no longer contracted by WWE - got their very own action figures.

Many other figures of Superstars from the past and present were unveiled during the virtual panel.

Given below are some of the photos of the action figures:

It's interesting to note that Lio Rush commented on an Instagram post of the Ringside Collectibles handle that provided a closer look at Rob Gronkowski's new merchandise.

Rush complained about never getting an action figure of himself despite being in the WWE for three years. Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin was quick to highlight Rush's comment on Twitter and the recently released Superstar responded to Satin with an explanation:

If I'm being completely honest, I didn't even know who this was when I commented. How could you? White pants, black pants, white shoes. Could have been an alternative ref attire 🤷🏽‍♂️. @ryansatin , I stated nothing about gronk. Simply stated facts.

What are Rob Gronkowski and Lio Rush up to following their WWE releases?

Rob Gronkowski's WWE stint came to an abrupt end as he chose to end his retirement and return to football to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gronk had previously signed a multi-year contract with the WWE, which would have seen him wrestle his first full-fledged match at this year's SummerSlam.

However, he was reportedly released from his contract, and there were no updates about whether or not he'd return to work for the company in the future.

The release of his own WWE action figures hint that WWE may want to maintain their association with the 3-time Super Bowl Champion.

As for Lio Rush, the former Cruiserweight Champion seems to be done with his in-ring career, and he looks to focus on building up the next phase of his life as a musician. Rush was recently in the news after he called out Finn Balor over an old report of their being some backstage tension between the two. The issue was sorted out but Rush continues to make his presence felt.