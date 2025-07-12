  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Jacob Fatu
  • New WWE champion confirms Jacob Fatu is gone on SmackDown

New WWE champion confirms Jacob Fatu is gone on SmackDown

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Jul 12, 2025 00:51 GMT
He
He's said it (Credit: WWE.com)

A new WWE champion has now confirmed that Jacob Fatu is gone from SmackDown. The star recently suffered a big loss on the show.

Ad

Jacob Fatu had to defend his United States Championship against Solo Sikoa at Night of Champions. Unfortunately for him, the arrival of Tala Tonga and the return of Tonga Loa ensured that Fatu would have quite a fight. Eventually, he lost, with Solo Sikoa taking advantage of the numbers game.

The star has since teamed with Jimmy Uso, but has been beaten down several times. Now, on WWE SmackDown tonight, Solo Sikoa came out to interrupt LA Knight, where he addressed what was happening with the United States Title. He said that Knight needed to wrestle him when it came to the title, as Jacob Fatu was no longer in the picture. He confirmed that Fatu is gone completely.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Whether that is the case or not remains to be seen, but Fatu did not appear in the opening segment. Jacob has suffered a setback with the recent beatdowns, and now Jimmy Uso is set to challenge Solo Sikoa for the United States Title next in his absence.

Fans will have to stay tuned to see what Fatu does next.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

Big name returning at Evolution? More details HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications