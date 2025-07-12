New WWE champion confirms Jacob Fatu is gone on SmackDown

A new WWE champion has now confirmed that Jacob Fatu is gone from SmackDown. The star recently suffered a big loss on the show.
Jacob Fatu had to defend his United States Championship against Solo Sikoa at Night of Champions. Unfortunately for him, the arrival of Tala Tonga and the return of Tonga Loa ensured that Fatu would have quite a fight. Eventually, he lost, with Solo Sikoa taking advantage of the numbers game.
The star has since teamed with Jimmy Uso, but has been beaten down several times. Now, on WWE SmackDown tonight, Solo Sikoa came out to interrupt LA Knight, where he addressed what was happening with the United States Title. He said that Knight needed to wrestle him when it came to the title, as Jacob Fatu was no longer in the picture. He confirmed that Fatu is gone completely.
Whether that is the case or not remains to be seen, but Fatu did not appear in the opening segment. Jacob has suffered a setback with the recent beatdowns, and now Jimmy Uso is set to challenge Solo Sikoa for the United States Title next in his absence.
Fans will have to stay tuned to see what Fatu does next.
