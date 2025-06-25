New WWE champion crowned days before Night of Champions

A championship was on the line on the latest episode of WWE NXT just days before the Night of Champions Premium Live Event. Tony D'Angelo and his friend-turned-rival Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo competed for the NXT Heritage Cup.

Noam Dar had to relinquish the title due to injury. Stacks and The Don of NXT got into a brawl in the ring after the bell rang. The two WWE stars traded shots, and Tony sent his former partner onto the announce table off the apron.

Stacks slammed Tony D'Angelo on the mat and went for the cover, but the latter kicked out just before the time expired. Tony and Lorenzo were still going strong in the fourth round, as the heel took out the babyface's knee and pinned him to win the round. Luca Crusifino came out and pleaded with Tony D'Angelo to trust him.

Stacks locked Tony in a modified Indian Death Lock before getting slammed on the mat with a belly-to-belly suplex. Tony D'Angelo tossed his opponent to the floor, and Luca tried to stop Stack's people from hitting The Don with a bucket. However, he accidentally hit D'Angelo with the bucket.

Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo suplexed Tony D'Angelo and nailed him from behind with a running knee to win the match and become the new WWE NXT Heritage Cup Champion.

