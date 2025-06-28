New WWE champion crowned on SmackDown after star suffers injury

A new WWE champion was crowned on WWE SmackDown tonight. However, before the title change took place, a star suffered an injury.
On WWE SmackDown, Zelina Vega put her title on the line against Giulia. Unfortunately for the champion, there were issues during the match. At one point, Vega went to hit a moonsault to the outside and missed Giulia, landing badly on her right knee. It was hurt as a result, with her holding onto it. Even the commentary team had little choice but to acknowledge the injury, with her being quite hurt.
Vega's attire also suffered an issue that took a minute to fix. SmackDown went off the air and came back with them having fixed it. Now, on the delayed broadcast, the company actually cut the whole feed and edited out the entire moment after she landed badly, with the feed returning minutes later when Vega was already back in the ring and in a submission move. They decided to cut out the attire issues, as well. Vega's knee, though, was still hurt, and it seems that the star is carrying an injury.
The match went on to finish with Vega losing and Giulia claiming the Women's United States Championship. Unfortunately, Vega's title reign came to an end after a brief run.
