New WWE champion guaranteed to be crowned next week; down to 2 superstars

No matter what happens, a new WWE champion will be crowned next week. Triple H and the company announced a Speed Tournament weeks ago. Matches were set to take place exclusively on X, and the winner would be presented with a new WWE Speed Championship.

Eight stars were initially announced for the tournament: Ricochet, Dragon Lee, JD McDonagh, Axiom, Bronson Reed, Johnny Gargano, Angel, and Cedric Alexander. Ricochet, McDonagh, Reed, and Gargano have advanced to the semi-finals.

With Ricochet having beaten McDonagh, he has advanced to the finals, while Reed faced Johnny Gargano this week. The latter won after avoiding the Senton drop and getting Reed pinned with a Crucifix.

Now, Gargano and Ricochet are set to face each other in a match next week. Whoever wins that match will be the inaugural WWE Speed Champion.

The tapings for the matches have already taken place, but it remains to be seen what happens afterward and whether the title will be part of SmackDown or RAW or showcased anywhere except exclusively on X.

SPOILER: A new WWE Speed Champion has been crowned

The new champion for the title has already been crowned in the tapings. The following is a spoiler for what happened in that match.

In a big match after SmackDown went off the air during the Draft episode, Ricochet won the match after defeating Gargano.

The title also looks quite different, which shows that the company has decided to bring even more variation into its designs, which it has previously been criticized for lacking.

With another new title now in the company, the total number of titles is 16, including all the ones on NXT.

