New WWE champion officially crowned in sudden historic moment

A new WWE champion has now been crowned, in what has become an instantaneously historic moment. The star is going into the record books for an incredible achievement.
Kali Armstrong has done the unthinkable by becoming the first-ever WWE Evolve Women's Champion. The star has won the title in a major match during tonight's Evolve show. Wendy Choo, Kendal Grey, Kylie Rae, and Kali Armstrong competed in a four-way elimination match to determine the first-ever champion. Rae eliminated Choo and then took out Grey as well. However, Rae could not get the win, as she was then eliminated by Armstrong.
Armstrong was congratulated by WWE shortly after, sharing her huge achievement with fans and sharing how she made history as the first-ever woman to win and hold the title. This title was only recently introduced after Evolve started.
Natalya presented the star with the title after winning it, marking an even more important moment for her. Stevie Turner, the general manager of Evolve, was also present for this historic presentation.
Fans will have to wait and see how long the champion can hold the title now that she has won it. Her first defense has yet to be announced.