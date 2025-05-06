New WWE champion suddenly crowned 

A new champion has been crowned in WWE. The change took place moments before RAW went on air.

El Grande Americano has dominated ever since he appeared in WWE, ready to take on the role of being the luchador who rules the company. While the masked man is clearly Chad Gable, the same has not been revealed yet in the storyline. As a result, he has been identified as Gable by nearly everyone, but the leader of American Made keeps skirting the issue. Americano has also faced and defeated Rey Fenix at WrestleMania 41, before feuding with Rey Mysterio.

And now the star has defeated yet another luchador, and this time it has resulted in a title. Just before RAW started, a new champion was crowned on the tapings of Speed. The star faced Dragon Lee and was able to defeat him to become the new Speed Champion.

He had become the number one contender for the belt earlier when he defeated Alex Shelley in a match. That bout was aired on April 30, while this match is yet to air.

Although the Speed title hardly appears on the TV show, the masked star has already shown what he can do and has a championship now to prove his worth.

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More