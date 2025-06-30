New WWE champions finally crowned on RAW suddenly

There were new WWE champions crowned tonight on RAW! A huge title match ended abruptly, leaving new champions in its wake.

Ad

The New Day was finally forced to defend the World Tag Team Championship against the Judgment Day on WWE RAW. They have not really defended the titles much since they became the champions, but they didn't have a choice after the Judgment Day finally got a tag title shot, with JD McDonagh and Finn Balor both looking to become the champions again.

The viciousness that the New Day displayed early on in the match took several fans by surprise, given that it was a departure from their usual position. There was a point where it looked like Balor would get the win for their team, but he accidentally hit JD with the Coup De Grâce instead. The New Day then hit Balor with the Midnight Hour, again nearly getting the win.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Woods even hit Balor with the belt from the back, but the referee took too long to get to the count, and he was able to kick out once again. An Avalanche Spanish Fly by JD McDonagh took out Woods, and this was followed by Balor hitting the Coup De Grâce while Kofi Kingston was out of commission outside the ring. That was all for the New Day, and The Judgment Day picked up the major win.

Finn Balor and JD McDonagh are the World Tag Team Champions, representing the Judgment Day. The win has been a long time coming, as it means the New Day are no longer champions, having defended the titles only once in the past three months. It remains to be seen how WWE CCO Triple H books the teams moving forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action