  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • New WWE champions finally crowned on RAW suddenly

New WWE champions finally crowned on RAW suddenly

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Jun 30, 2025 22:46 GMT
The new champions have been crowned (Credit: WWE.com)
The new champions have been crowned (Credit: WWE.com)

There were new WWE champions crowned tonight on RAW! A huge title match ended abruptly, leaving new champions in its wake.

Ad

The New Day was finally forced to defend the World Tag Team Championship against the Judgment Day on WWE RAW. They have not really defended the titles much since they became the champions, but they didn't have a choice after the Judgment Day finally got a tag title shot, with JD McDonagh and Finn Balor both looking to become the champions again.

The viciousness that the New Day displayed early on in the match took several fans by surprise, given that it was a departure from their usual position. There was a point where it looked like Balor would get the win for their team, but he accidentally hit JD with the Coup De Grâce instead. The New Day then hit Balor with the Midnight Hour, again nearly getting the win.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Woods even hit Balor with the belt from the back, but the referee took too long to get to the count, and he was able to kick out once again. An Avalanche Spanish Fly by JD McDonagh took out Woods, and this was followed by Balor hitting the Coup De Grâce while Kofi Kingston was out of commission outside the ring. That was all for the New Day, and The Judgment Day picked up the major win.

Finn Balor and JD McDonagh are the World Tag Team Champions, representing the Judgment Day. The win has been a long time coming, as it means the New Day are no longer champions, having defended the titles only once in the past three months. It remains to be seen how WWE CCO Triple H books the teams moving forward.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications