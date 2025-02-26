New WWE partnership announced

Ahead of Elimination Chamber: Toronto, WWE announced its latest partnership. The company has been making lucrative deals over the past year, including agreements with Netflix, NBC Universal, and Prime Hydration.

The organization signed a 10-year, $5 billion deal with Netflix for the exclusive rights to RAW in the United States. Other programs such as SmackDown, NXT, and premium live events are also available on the streaming platform in selected countries around the world.

NBC Universal gave the company $1.4 billion for the rights to SmackDown, which is now airing on the USA Network. Prime is the official hydration drink of the global juggernaut, with the brand's logo being featured on the wrestling mat of selected matches and events.

The biggest wrestling promotion in the world announced its latest partner on Tuesday via PR Newswire. Nissin Foods' Hot & Spicy FIRE WOK will be the presenting partner of Elimination Chamber: Toronto and WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

"WWE fans crave intensity and excitement, and we're bringing that same fiery thrill to their taste buds with Hot & Spicy FIRE WOK. Whether you're a fan of WWE or someone who craves bold flavors, our Hot & Spicy FIRE WOK line delivers an unmatched spice experience that will pair perfectly with Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 41," Nissin Foods USA Senior Vice President of Marketing Priscila Stanton said. [H/T: PR Newswire]

There are four announced matches for Elimination Chamber: Toronto, including two Elimination Chamber matches to determine Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley's opponents at WrestleMania 41. Ripley could still lose her title before 'Mania since she's set to defend it next week on RAW against IYO SKY.

WWE Legends and Future Greats (LFG) made its debut on February 16 via the A&E Network. After just two episodes, the show has already been renewed for a second season.

PWInsider reported that the second season had already started filming. However, there was no concrete update on the legends involved in it. Season One has four legendary coaches: The Undertaker, Booker T, Mickie James, and Bubba Ray Dudley.

The series will have a total of seven episodes, with the season finale set to air on March 30.

