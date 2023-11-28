New WWE RAW stars get major title shot

During the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, a significant Tag Team Turmoil unfolded to determine the number one contenders for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

General Manager Adam Pearce made the match official during last week's show. Alpha Academy duo of Akira Tozawa and Otis and DIY were the first two teams to commence the marathon bout.

Following some back-and-forth exchange among all four competitors, DIY overcame the first hurdle by executing the Meet in the Middle on Akira Tozawa, eliminating the Alpha Academy. Indus Sher was next up. They attacked DIY at ringside, but it was short-lived as Johnny Gargano stacked Veer in a cradle for a pinfall elimination.

Creed Brothers, who were recently promoted to the main roster, entered as the fourth team. Despite DIY's valiant effort, they were ultimately eliminated when the Creeds executed the Brutus Ball Doomsday on Gargano. The arena was left in shock as the Creed Brothers then eliminated The New Day, one of the most decorated teams, surprising everyone in attendance.

Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci appeared poised to overcome the exhausted Creeds as the final team in the grueling bout. However, the Creeds showcased remarkable resilience, turning the tables by executing the Brutus Ball Doomsday on Vinci. This secured their position as the number one contenders for the tag titles.

It will be interesting to see if Creed Brothers can dethrone the Judgment Day duo of Finn Balor and Damian Priest to become the top stars of WWE's tag division.

