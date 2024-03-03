New WWE signee renamed "Saquon Shugars"

While it isn't uncommon for new WWE signees to be renamed, many stars in the company have managed to retain their past characters and names. The most recent example comes in the form of Shawn Spears, who, despite previously going by Tye Dillinger in WWE, has had the same presentation as he did in AEW. However, often, stars making a jump to WWE get a new name and branding.

Signing with the company after his tryout a few months back, Lucky Ali now has a new ring name. As the former Deadlock Pro Wrestling World Champion has started doing NXT house shows, he is being introduced as Saquon Shugars, according to WrestlingNews.com.

Having worked in the performance center for a while, the independent wrestling sensation is now being integrated into the system. So far, Shugars has wrestled in three matches, all tag matches, and he has yet to pick up a win. Nonetheless, he is a regular at the PC and even helped Logan Paul train ahead of the Royal Rumble.

We might see Saquon Shugars make an appearance on WWE NXT TV soon

Ever since Shawn Michaels has taken over NXT, we have seen more and more new names appear on the third brand. With well-curated presentations and innovative names, new signees who prove themselves to be full of potential tend to be granted dynamic characters for them to fit into.

With Lucky Ali's experience outside the company, it won't be a surprise if we see him pop up on our screens sooner rather than later. Having a predominantly heel persona, Ali's performance in DPW set him apart from the rest of the roster. Being the longest reigning World Champion in the company's history, Ali, now Saquon Shugars, has a lot to offer.

Fans are excited to see Shugars mix it up with stars like Carmello Hayes, Trick Williams, Ilja Dragunov, and more.

Do you think we'll see Saquon Shugars make an on-screen NXT appearance anytime soon? Share your thoughts in the comments section.

