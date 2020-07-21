New WWE stable confirmed on RAW

The RAW after The Horror Show at Extreme Rules saw a lot of action unfold on the promotion's Monday Night show. It now appears that WWE have indirectly confirmed a new stable that will be competing on the red brand.

This week's episode saw MVP and Bobby Lashley in a dominating encounter with R-Truth in a backstage segment. It appeared that the two were eyeing R-Truth's 24/7 Championship. However, it was all a set up for another WWE Superstar.

As things turned out, Shelton Benjamin attacked R-Truth and pinned him to become the 100th 24/7 Champion in WWE history. Following that, WWE went on to portray him as an ally of MVP.

Now, MVP is leading a stable named Hurt Business on RAW, and he has two WWE Superstars on his side -- Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin. The trio are now expected to crusade through the RAW roster, hunting for new feuds.

MVP's impact on WWE RAW

Previously, WWE Superstar MVP had publicly stated that he would like to lead a stable on RAW. He had initially returned for a one-off appearance on the show. However, Paul Heyman felt that Bobby Lashley could benefit from an alliance with MVP.

This idea had a positive outcome and Bobby Lashley regained momentum on RAW as he finally got to enter the world title picture in WWE. He challenged Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship but could not beat the 'Scottish Psychopath'. That feud also led to the break-up between Lashley and Lana as the latter was blamed for weighing down her partner.

The next few weeks saw MVP trying to convince a lot of RAW Superstars to join his group, including Apollo Crews, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin. WWE had even teased a potential heel turn from the United States Champion Apollo Crews at one point.

Amongst the several targets that MVP had, he has finally managed to convince one name to join forces with him and Lashley on RAW. As a part of The Hurt Business, Benjamin will also look to boost his rank on RAW. It will be interesting to see how WWE will book another heel faction on RAW while Seth Rollins and his disciples are already running down the rampage.