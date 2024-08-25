New WWE stable formed following SmackDown

A new faction has seemingly been formed following WWE SmackDown's latest episode. This past Friday's edition of the blue brand aired live from Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.

Nia Jax defeated Bayley at SummerSlam to capture the WWE Women's Championship. She held a championship celebration, earlier this month alongside Tiffany Stratton and Pretty Deadly. However, Michin interrupted the celebration and will be challenging the veteran in a Street Fight for the title this week on SmackDown.

Jax, Stratton, and Pretty Deadly appear to have formed a new faction on the blue brand. The tag team's Kit Wilson shared a video on his Instagram story with the group saying, "never go against the family," and you can check it out by clicking here.

Pretty Deadly, Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton send a message. [Image Credit: Screengrab from Wilson's Instagram story]

Stratton won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match last month and can cash in for a title match at a time and place of her choosing. She has become friends with Jax on SmackDown, and The Irresistible Force recently gifted her a new Money in the Bank briefcase after Bayley destroyed the original one.

WWE veteran reveals how Tiffany Stratton can turn babyface on SmackDown

Former WWE head writer, Vince Russo recently explained how Tiffany Stratton can be turned babyface.

Speaking on Sportkeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the veteran detailed how The Buff Barbie could get fans on her side in the weeks ahead. He stated that Jax could get frustrated with Stratton helping her and betray her to cause the crowd to feel sympathy for the MITB winner.

"Unless you did the old, 'She [Tiffany Stratton] saved Nia a few times and she bailed Nia out a few times and then Nia turns on her because you know maybe that made Nia look bad or the old, 'I never asked you for any help,' that type of thing. So if she saved Nia's backside a couple of times and then the heel turns on the babyface, I think that gets people behind her," he said. [3:13 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Nia Jax earned the title shot at SummerSlam by winning the Queen of the Ring Tournament, earlier this year. It will be interesting to see if Stratton decides to cash in on the veteran anytime soon.

