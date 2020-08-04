The card for the biggest PPV of the summer is slowly shaping up. WWE SummerSlam takes place later this month but we don't yet have a definitive location. There has been talk of the show being held outside of the Performance Center. WWE haven't confirmed a location yet, but it has been widely reported that Vince McMahon would want fans in attendance for SummerSlam.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that Atlantic City could be the location for WWE SummerSlam 2020.

Right now, Atlantic City, but we'll see. They want to... Vince wants to be out of Florida, wants a different location. I don't know about fans.

Vince McMahon wants fans at WWE SummerSlam

Meltzer also added that Vince McMahon wants fans in attendance, but there has been no confirmation regarding whether fans will be allowed to attend. Meltzer did add that he did not know whether WWE will be allowed to have fans attend the show in New Jersey. He did stress that Vince McMahon definitely wants fans to attend:

Maybe they can get fans in New Jersey. Maybe that's the idea. Maybe they can do fans with social distancing. Vince really wants fans at Summerslam this year. So, that's the key.

When asked about whether WWE can get fans to attend at short notice, here's what Meltzer said:

Yeah, if it's 2,000 people they can get it snapping their fingers. You know what I mean? If it was 15,000 people it might be difficult. But 2,000... You know, if they are going to be set up for a couple thousand, too bad. I don't know... If they had it solved, it should have been announced tonight. So, they obviously don't have it solved. Because this is not something that you... Do you know what I mean? They may not be selling tickets also. But if they are selling tickets, they are already late on the build. So maybe they're not even selling tickets, maybe they just want a different look of the location than building. So, I don't know... It should all be finalised.

We don't have a confirmed location for WWE SummerSlam 2020. If Vince McMahon can't arrange a special venue for the WWE SummerSlam PPV, it will be held at the Performance Center in Orland, Florida. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda Wrestling for further updates.

