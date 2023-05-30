New WWE Women's Tag Team Champions crowned in chaotic match

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler became the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions after a chaotic match on RAW tonight.

A couple of weeks ago, Liv Morgan injured herself while defending the titles against Damage CTRL. After the severity of the injury was revealed, Raquel and Liv were forced to relinquish their titles.

This meant that new champions had to be crowned. Tonight on RAW, there was a Fatal Four-way match to determine the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Raquel got herself a new partner in Shotzi, and they faced Damage CTRL, Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville, and Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler.

The match was chaotic, especially towards the end when the women kept tagging each other in and out. There was even a botch when Shotzi was supposed to break up a pinfall on Raquel but couldn't make it in time, and Raquel had to kick out.

Ultimately, Ronda countered a diving senton and locked in the armbar. Shotzi tapped out almost immediately, giving Ronda Rousey and Shayna the win and the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

This is the first title that these two women have won gold together since forming a tag team earlier this year. It will be interesting to see who will be the first to challenge them.

What did you make of this match? Sound off in the comments section.

