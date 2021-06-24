"Bobby Ashley or Bobby Lashley" - New WWE writer admits she has no wrestling knowledge

Kenice Mobley has revealed that WWE did not require her to know anything about wrestling before she recently joined the company as a writer.

WWE shows used to be written by a small number of people, with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon having the final say on storyline developments. While McMahon still holds that important role, a 2019 article from The Wrap stated that WWE’s writing team now consists of approximately 25 people.

Mobley, a comedian who has appeared on The Tonight Show, VICE and NBC, spoke about her new WWE position on the Asian Not Asian Podcast:

“Yes, I have just been hired by WWE,” Mobley said. “Given the things that you know about me and my entire life and what I’m into, yes [that’s surprising]. Yes, also a surprise for me. They did not require me to know anything about wrestling but I do have a background in film production and comedy writing and they’re like, ‘Perfect. Come on in.’” [H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcription]

Mobley was shown a picture of WWE legend Scotty 2 Hotty after admitting she had never heard of him. She said she “would feel very bad” if she got beaten up by someone who looked like the former WWE Tag Team Champion.

New WWE writer Kenice Mobley on Bobby Lashley's name

Bobby Lashley has been one of RAW’s most featured stars since he won the WWE Championship for the first time earlier this year.

Kenice Mobley, who is on the RAW writing team, said she is not sure whether the WWE Champion's name is Bobby Ashley or Bobby Lashley:

“So I am on the Monday Night RAW team,” she added. “So there’s Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown and the people I know that are on it are Bobby — his name is either Bobby Ashley or Bobby Lashley and I really should know that. He’s like this giant black guy and he and the people who are part of his crew, I know that they call — or at least as of last year, they called themselves The Hurt Business. The Hurt Business. They wear suits and they’re like, ‘We’re cool.’”

Mobley said on the podcast, which aired on June 7, that she had not started her WWE writing job at that point. Based on one of her recent tweets (see above), she played a part in writing this week’s episode of RAW.

