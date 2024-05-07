Newly arrived faction assaults Becky Lynch; debuting star saves her on WWE RAW

A recently drafted faction just attacked Becky Lynch on WWE RAW. However, she was saved by another debuting star on the red brand.

Damage CTRL has dominated the women's division ever since its inception over a year ago. The members have laid waste to everyone who has dared to step into the ring with them. After being part of SmackDown for several months, they arrived on RAW last week as part of the WWE Draft.

Tonight on WWE RAW, Becky Lynch was interviewed by Michael Cole when she was interrupted by Liv Morgan, who took credit for injuring Rhea Ripley. She then said that Lynch owed her a title match. The Man then announced that they would face each other at WWE King and Queen of the Ring in Saudi Arabia.

They were interrupted by Damage CTRL. Dakota Kai said they would earn a title shot by winning the Queen of the Ring tournament. As they surrounded the ring, Morgan left The Man alone to fend for herself.

Damage CTRL quickly pounced on Becky Lynch. However, Lyra Valkyria, who was debuting on RAW after the Draft, came out to help The Man, and they drove Damage CTRL away.

Lyra Valkyria will face off against Dakota Kai in the first round of the Queen of the Ring tournament.