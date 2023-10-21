Newly called up star suffers a sudden loss on WWE SmackDown

The team of Austin Theory and Grayson Waller defeated Cameron Grimes and Dragon Lee in a tag team match during the latest episode of WWE SmackDown.

Dragon Lee made his SmackDown debut a few weeks back when he faced Theory in singles competition. With Waller by his side, the former United States Champion seemed the favorite to win the match. However, a distraction caused by Grimes allowed Lee to secure the win. Hence, a tag team match between the two teams was scheduled for this week's episode.

In the early stages of the bout, Grimes and Lee took control as they executed several double-team moves, including the wild Russian Leg Sweep combo on Waller. During a brawl outside the ring later on, Waller tossed Lee into the timekeeper's area. Grimes looked set to finish the match, but Theory raked his eyes, which allowed the latter to hit the A-Town Down to secure an impressive win.

This was Lee's first defeat on WWE SmackDown since his main roster debut. It will be interesting to see what's next for the talented luchador.

