Newly crowned champion claims he's better than WWE HOFer Kurt Angle, AJ Styles, Drew McIntyre and other stars

History was made at WWE Battleground this past Sunday. Trick Williams dethroned Joe Hendry to become the new TNA World Champion.

Ad

He cut a promo on the latest episode of NXT and made some big claims. He started by stating that Hollywood Trick had finally arrived and was making history as the first NXT star to hold TNA gold. He followed up by listing more of his accomplishments. Trick Williams turned his attention to the crowd and called them out for how they treated him before his big victory.

He then said that NXT didn't appreciate him as they should and that he would go to TNA and hold the title nice and proud. Trick brought up Kurt Angle, Drew McIntyre, AJ Styles, and Bully Ray, all former TNA World Champions, and claimed that none of them could compare to him, especially not Joe Hendry.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Trick Williams also said that he was turning his back on the fans like they turned their back on him, and that he'll go back to TNA and talk to management. He mentioned that the name of the promotion was now TrickNA. Mike Santana confronted him, and the two stars got into a brawl on WWE NXT.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Israel Lutete Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.



Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new! Know More