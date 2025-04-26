Newly crowned champion comments after career-altering win on WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown continued the fallout of WrestleMania 41, and a new champion was crowned out of nowhere. After the show, the new Women's United States Champion, Zelina Vega, commented on her win over Chelsea Green.

After getting a count-out and a pinfall victory over Chelsea Green, Zelina Vega was determined to win the Women's United States Championship. Regardless of The Secret Hervice, aka Alba Fyre and Piper Niven, Vega overcame the odds and pinned Green with a Code Red to win the Women's United States Championship.

Today, she addressed her win on social media when she tweeted on X (fka Twitter). The new champion stated that her title was dedicated to all her fans, who have constantly supported her as a performer. With the title win, Vega became the second-ever Women's United States Champion in WWE's history.

"ZV ARMY THIS IS FOR YOU Thank you for standing by me no matter what. I was on the biggest losing streak and y'all still repped me, pushed me, inspired me to keep going and believed in me when I didn't believe in myself. I'll be forever grateful.. llysm," Vega wrote on X.

New and familiar faces appeared on WWE SmackDown after WrestleMania 41

The shows after WrestleMania 41 often pack a punch and are full of surprises. On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez reclaimed the titles from Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria and became the first-ever four-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

Later, Rusev returned to the promotion for the first time in five years and decimated the Alpha Academy's Akira Tozawa and Otis. The blue brand also followed the same trend with a new champion and some returns entering a new season.

After a stellar run in the tag team division on the developmental brand, Fraxiom officially moved to WWE's main roster and joined Friday Night SmackDown. The two have competed in singles matches on the brand, but as Fraxiom, they won their debut against Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo.

Later, Zelina Vega's real-life husband, Aleister Black, returned to the Stamford-based promotion for the first time in nearly five years. The former NXT Champion hit The Miz with a Black Mass. It'll be interesting to see what's next for the new faces on the blue brand.

