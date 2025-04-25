Newly crowned champion Dominik Mysterio makes massive change to Intercontinental Championship belt

Dominik Mysterio has made some big changes to the Intercontinental Championship belt. He has shown the results now.
Dominik Mysterio got a huge win at WrestleMania 41 by defeating Bron Breakker, Finn Balor, and Penta to become the Intercontinental Champion. The Judgment Day star was able to get the win at the end of the night and become the champion.
The moment the star received the title, backstage, changes were made to the belt. The champ got new side plates installed on the belt. He told them to remove the old sideplates that had the name of Bron Breakker on them. He then asked them to install new ones while recording the process on his phone, stating that he needed to document the history. The new plates had his name on it, with the DM insignia signifying Dominik Mysterio.
"Good sir, get this garbage off. I've got to document history myself, you know. Wooo. Those boys are new." (4:00 - 4:08)
The star was very happy about getting the belt customized as his first singles title on the main roster since arriving in the company. While he has held the North American Title, that was a WWE NXT belt.
Now, it remains to be seen who will challenge him for the title first.