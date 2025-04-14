Newly crowned champion forced to relinquish title; issues heartbreaking statement and says he never lost

A newly crowned champion had to relinquish his title today. He has since issued a statement.

Ad

Callum Newman had to relinquish the IWGP Tag Team Title after Jeff Cobb left NJPW. Following Cobb's exit, there have been rumors about his future regarding WWE and AEW. Meanwhile, the move left Newman in the unfortunate condition of having to give up the tag team championship.

"That was a fun two weeks. That's the United Empire's reign with the IWGP Tag Title is over. Jeff is leaving, so I don't know what Jeff Cobb's future is, but for me, there's a spot now where Jeff left off. So let me get this out [of] the way. I want the opportunity that Jeff was screaming about when he took over our backstage comments after the IWGP Tag Team Title match. I want a shot at the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship," Newman said in a chat with NJPW.

Ad

Trending

Newman went on to say that he wanted the tag team title back, as he had never lost it. He said that this was the biggest kick in the teeth as he went from dealing with a knee injury where he could not do anything for months to winning the belt.

"That's the priority right now, but I want these [IWGP Tag Team Championship] back. I never lost these. If anything they are both still mine. This is the biggest kick in the teeth that's ever happened to me. I went from a knee injury where I couldn't do anything for months. I clawed my way back working my arse off. I come back, get the belts with Jeff, and two weeks later I have to give them back. Do you have any idea what that would do to me?"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Callum Newman also issued a challenge to be the new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion

With Jeff Cobb gone, Newman seemed adamant about making history by becoming the youngest-ever IWGP World Heavyweight titleholder. He said that no one had believed in him when he became the youngest-ever star to win the IWGP Tag Team Title, and now he was ready for the next step.

Ad

"Saying it now, maybe I don't believe it myself, but I don't think anyone has believed in me since I got here. Nobody ever believed in me when I was getting my head caved in with a kendo stick to get in the G1 [Climax]. I made history by being the youngest to be in that tournament, made history by being the youngest ever IWGP Tag Team Champion, and I'll make history by being the youngest-ever IWGP World Heavyweight Champion."

The 22-year-old NJPW star has challenged Hirooki Goto, the current titleholder, to a match. Goto won the gold in February 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More