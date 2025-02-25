  • home icon
  Newly crowned champion reacts after Triple H and WWE send messages after unexpected title change makes history

Newly crowned champion reacts after Triple H and WWE send messages after unexpected title change makes history

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Feb 25, 2025 05:46 GMT
The star has reacted (Credit: WWE.com)
The star has reacted (Credit: WWE.com)

Triple H and WWE have sent out congratulations after a huge title change took place on RAW this week. They showed their appreciation for the newly crowned champions.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defeated Naomi and Bianca Belair to become the new Women's Tag Team Champions after Dominik Mysterio's involvement helped them to pick up the win.

Triple H and WWE congratulated the stars for their accomplishments. While Liv Morgan commented after reposting the WWE post, she also shared the Triple H post as well, showing her appreciation for the congratulations she received from the WWE CCO. She and Raquel Rodriguez are now three-time Women's Tag Team Champions and made history by becoming the first-ever stars to do so.

Liv Morgan reposted it after The Game congratulated her (Credit: Liv Morgan's X account)
Liv Morgan reposted it after The Game congratulated her (Credit: Liv Morgan's X account)

She then went on to share the WWE's post as well, stating that they were the greatest Women's Tag Team Champions of all time.

"THE GREATEST WOMENS TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS OF ALL TIME."

Whether they are the greatest or not remains up for debate, but their achievement does not, as their win has now cemented their legacy as the first-ever team to reach three title reigns as the women's tag team champions in WWE. It remains to be seen who they will face to defend them.

Edited by Neda Ali
