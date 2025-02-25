Newly crowned champion reacts after Triple H and WWE send messages after unexpected title change makes history

Triple H and WWE have sent out congratulations after a huge title change took place on RAW this week. They showed their appreciation for the newly crowned champions.

Ad

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defeated Naomi and Bianca Belair to become the new Women's Tag Team Champions after Dominik Mysterio's involvement helped them to pick up the win.

Triple H and WWE congratulated the stars for their accomplishments. While Liv Morgan commented after reposting the WWE post, she also shared the Triple H post as well, showing her appreciation for the congratulations she received from the WWE CCO. She and Raquel Rodriguez are now three-time Women's Tag Team Champions and made history by becoming the first-ever stars to do so.

Ad

Trending

Liv Morgan reposted it after The Game congratulated her (Credit: Liv Morgan's X account)

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

She then went on to share the WWE's post as well, stating that they were the greatest Women's Tag Team Champions of all time.

Ad

"THE GREATEST WOMENS TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS OF ALL TIME."

Expand Tweet

Whether they are the greatest or not remains up for debate, but their achievement does not, as their win has now cemented their legacy as the first-ever team to reach three title reigns as the women's tag team champions in WWE. It remains to be seen who they will face to defend them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback