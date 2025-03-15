Newly crowned champion sends Triple H a 2-word message after shock title change on WWE SmackDown

  • home icon
By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Mar 15, 2025 04:32 GMT
A newly crowned champion has sent Triple H a message after a shock title change took place on WWE SmackDown this week. The star has sent the message after The Game reacted to the championship win.

For a long time now, The Street Profits have struggled to find their place in WWE, as after an initial popular run, and multiple great matches, they found themselves relegated to not winning when it mattered. They did not appear on TV for months on end at a time, and even when paired with Bobby Lashley, it didn't work out, with Lashley and MVP even being released. Now, after Triple H reacted to their shock title win, Montez Ford has sent him a two-word message.

Triple H had said that the two stars had a new look, a new attitude, and now they had new titles. He congratulated both Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. Ford replied to the WWE head of creative, thanking him:

"Thanks BOSS!"

While The Game has been criticized over his booking of The Street Profits, this clearly signals a new era for the stars as they have won the titles they were chasing for so long. It remains to be seen if they can defend them successfully.

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
