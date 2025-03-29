Newly crowned champions break silence; last WWE appearance was four years ago

WWE is less than a month away from WrestleMania 41, and some superstars have already punched their tickets to The Show of Shows. Meanwhile, The Bollywood Boyz added gold to their resume and broke the silence after their win.

The Bollywood Boyz, aka Gurv and Harv, proved their dominance on the independent circuit as a tag team before arriving at the Stamford-based promotion in 2016. However, it didn't go their way, as the management at the time had other plans, and they were released from WWE in 2021.

Luckily, the brothers got to prove their talents once again when they returned to the independent circuit. Recently, The Bollywood Boyz won the WSW Tag Team Championship in Australia at the WSW Legacy - Tag 1 event against The Parea. Later, they broke the silence and commented following their win on X/Twitter.

"BOLLYWOOD TAKEOVER! AND NEW….Tag team champions in Australia 🇦🇺," The Bollywood Boyz wrote on X.

The Bollywood Boyz had multiple reigns with the now-retired championship in WWE

In 2017, The Bollywood Boyz received their major break in the Stamford-based promotion when they aligned with Jinder Mahal. The tag team often protected The Modern Day Maharaja and introduced him to the ring. Moreover, they took the bullet for their champion on multiple occasions.

However, the run ended later when Gurv and Harv moved towards the 205 Live and 24/7 divisions in the Stamford-based promotion. Both have collectively held the 24/7 Title on nine occasions in the company. Elsewhere, they had some good matches in the cruiserweight division as well.

They moved between Friday Night SmackDown and 205 Live in their final months before getting released from WWE. In 2022, they made a few appearances for All Elite Wrestling and often worked as enhancement talents in tag team matches against notable names.

While they had a decent run under Vince McMahon's leadership, The Bollywood Boyz weren't in the promotion when Triple H took over the creative duties. It'll be interesting to see if Gurv and Harv ever return to the Stamford-based promotion for another run.

