Newly crowned champions' celebration ruined on WWE show; challenge issued for No Mercy

A couple of newly crowned champions were interrupted tonight on WWE NXT. A challenge was then laid out for the upcoming NXT No Mercy Premium Live Event.

Chase U are one of the most popular tag teams in NXT at the moment. They have come a long way since their start a couple of years ago. Over the years, they have added new members like Riley Osborne and Ridge Holland.

Currently, Chase University looks unstoppable in the ring, and they proved last week why they were one of the best tag teams on the roster when Ridge and Andre Chase defeated Nathan Frazer and Axiom for the NXT Tag Team Championship.

Tonight on WWE NXT, Chase U kicked off the show and was in a celebratory mood. All members of the group thanked Ridge Holland since it was he to got them the tag title opportunity. They shared a heartfelt moment by hugging in the ring. However, their celebration was short-lived as Nathan Frazer and Axiom interrupted them and claimed to still be the best tag team on the roster.

Axiom then challenged them to a tag title rematch. Riley mentioned that if they wanted a rematch, they would have to go through him. Duke then came up with the idea that if Axiom and Frazer can beat him and Riley, then they will get a tag title match at No Mercy. Frazer accepted, but Duke claimed they were ready for the match now.

It remains to be seen if Axiom and Frazer will be able to get their tag title rematch at WWE No Mercy.

