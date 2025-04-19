Newly crowned champions react after creating history in WWE (Watch Video)

By Ishan Dubey
Modified Apr 19, 2025 19:45 GMT
Hank and Tank after defeating Fraxiom at NXT Stand and Deliver (Image via WWE.com)
A visual from NXT Stand and Deliver (Image via wwe.com)

Hank and Tank shocked the entire WWE Universe after defeating Fraxiom to become the new NXT Tag Team Champions. The duo reacted to their title victory in a backstage interview that took place during Stand and Deliver 2025.

Nathan Frazer and Axiom dominated the tag team division in NXT for a long time. During their championship reign, they even battled legends like The Hardy Boyz. Today, their 230-day run as champions ended unexpectedly at the hands of Hank and Tank at NXT Stand and Deliver.

The new champions reacted to their championship victory in a backstage interview at the event. The duo said:

"When you come to WWE, when you join NXT, you know you're joining for these moments right here. The championship opportunities, those title moments, I knew I was signing up for that. I knew I was going to put in the work to get there, I had no idea that I'd be having those moments with my brother."
Fans were shocked when Hank and Tank became the new NXT Tag Team Champions in Sin City. The tandem made history as they secured the gold in their first-ever televised championship match. It'll be interesting to see what the future holds for the duo in WWE.

Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.
With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."
Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.
One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram.

