Newly crowned champions secure an impressive win on WWE RAW

The newly crowned WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Chelsea Green and Piper Niven, secured an impressive victory over the team of Katana Chance and Kayden Carter during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Sonya Deville and Green recently won the championships after defeating the team of Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan on an episode of Monday Night RAW. Deville, unfortunately, had to vacate her championship due to an ACL injury. Niven claimed the vacated title last week after attacking the team of Chance and Carter.

The two teams faced each other in a tag-team match this week. The match started with Chance hitting a dropkick on Green. Soon, the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions gained momentum by isolating Green with frequent tags and effective offense. However, the newly formed team won when Niven hit Chance with a freighted train crossbody.

This was the duo's first win as tag team champions. This was also Niven's first match on the main roster since April. It will be interesting to see how the dynamic evolves between the two shortly.

