Newly crowned WWE champion breaks silence after historic title win on RAW

A major WWE Superstar made history on the second episode of Monday Night RAW on Netflix. Following the flagship show, Lyra Valkyria reflected on becoming the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion.

On the January 13, 2025, edition of the red brand's show, Valkyria and Dakota Kai squared off in the final round of the Women's Intercontinental Title Tournament. Their match was fiercely competitive, with both superstars pushing each other to their limits.

Ultimately, the Irishwoman defeated the Damage CTRL member to become the first-ever WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion. During an interview with Jackie Redmond on RAW Exclusive, Lyra Valkyria broke her silence on her historic achievement.

She acknowledged her journey, highlighting her move to RAW during last year's WWE Draft and her success in the recent tournament. Valkyria emphasized the significance of being the first-ever champion and her place in WWE history.

"I did it. I did that. I got drafted to Monday Night RAW; I worked my way through an entire tournament of women. I am the first-ever [Women's Intercontinental Champion]. I have dreamed about making a moment like this; carving out of my own little piece of history. There's only ever one first-ever. My name is now in the history books. I'm the Women's Intercontinental Champion," she said. [H/T: Fightful]

You can watch the interview below:

Lyra Valkyria outlines her vision as WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion

The Irishwoman stated that she views the Women's Intercontinental Championship as a symbol of in-ring excellence. During the same interaction with Jackie Redmond on RAW Exclusive, she emphasized that the title should represent the pinnacle of in-ring ability within the women's division.

Lyra Valkyria expressed her determination to shape the perception of the Women's Intercontinental Championship and declared her readiness to defend it against any opponent ahead of the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania season.

"Being the Intercontinental Champion has always meant that you are the best when it comes to what happens between those ropes. That's what I want this championship to mean: being the absolute best when it comes to the ring. That means that I am shaping what that looks like; what it looks like for the women's division as the Women's Intercontinental Champion. So what that means is I'm prepared to take on absolutely anyone," she added. [H/T: Fightful]

Only time will tell which WWE Superstar will step up to challenge Valkyria in her first title defense.

