Newly crowned WWE champion breaks silence after huge title change

A newly crowned WWE champion has sent a message following a huge win. This comes after there was a shocking title change on WWE SmackDown.

Ad

Montez Ford has been doggedly pursuing a title for some time now, and even after there were teases that he may try a singles run, he came back to work with Angelo Dawkins. The team has been through it all, with their ability being doubted, and after all the trials and tribulations, they have finally won the tag team titles once again.

When the star finally got the pin and won the title, relief was evident on his face as he appeared to start praying right there.

Ad

Trending

Now, he has commented on the win and thanked God for allowing him to win the title and become the new champion, along with Dawkins.

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

"THANK YOU LORD."

Expand Tweet

Ad

They don't have any time to rest on their laurels, however. Pretty Deadly won the contender tournament to become the next one to challenge for the titles.

The moment can be seen in the video below.

Now that they will get a title shot, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins will have their work cut out for them, given their recent rivalry with the tag team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback