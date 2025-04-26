Newly crowned WWE champion breaks into tears after SmackDown

Tonight, a new WWE champion was crowned on SmackDown. Now, she's spoken about it.

On SmackDown tonight, Chelsea Green defended her Women's United States Championship against Zelina Vega. The latter did the unthinkable: defeat the first-ever Women's US Champion and become the new title holder. Backstage, Byron Saxton caught up with the red-eyed, teary Vega, who spoke about the win.

She broke down in tears, talking about what it meant to her and how she was in disbelief.

"It's real life. I'm holding it. It's crazy, you know... I can't believe it's real, I can't believe I'm holding this right now. My name is in the history books as the second Women's United States Champion," Vega said. (00:31 - 00:47)

Vega said she was finally bringing singles WWE gold back to her family and was excited about it. She admitted that she thought fans had given up on her and didn't know this would ever happen. Fans chanting for her shocked her as well.

"It's one that you always pray for, but you never really know if it's going to happen. I think hearing the words, 'You Deserve It,' as I was walking up the ramp with this, really shocked me. I thought maybe the fans had given up on me, honestly, because it's been a while since I've been able to, not just capture gold, but have a win." (1:15 - 1:34)

Chelsea Green may ask for a rematch. It's now on Vega to defend the WWE title going forward.

