The newly crowned WWE Women's champion IYO SKY has sent a message to the entire women's division after causing a controversial finish on SmackDown.

IYO SKY shocked the world when she successfully cashed in her Money In the Bank contract at SummerSlam. The Genius of the Sky was able to put away Bianca Belair after the latter won the triple threat match for the championship involving Charlotte Flair and Asuka.

The Damage CTRL members Bayley and SKY celebrated the win when they were joined by their injured stablemate Dakota Kai in a wholesome moment.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, the Empress of Tomorrow Asuka faced Charlotte Flair during the opening match of the night. After a closely contested fight, the match was set up for an exciting finish. This was when the Damage CTRL made their way to the ring with IYO SKY flaunting her title.

The trio surrounded the ring. Bayley stood on the apron when Charlotte tried to peel her off. Asuka took advantage and hit a codebreaker. The women's champion then springboarded and hit a double dropkick to take out both of them, which ended the match in a no-contest. The group sent an emphatic statement to the entire locker room.

It will be interesting to see whats next in store for the WWE Women's champion IYO SKY and the Damage CTRL in the near future.

