Liv Morgan has a new name and a new title at the same time. It was made official tonight during RAW.

Morgan took the name 'Monday Night Morgan' during the episode of RAW tonight.

While Liv Morgan has referred to herself as Monday Night Morgan before, it was made official this time by the commentators as well, who said that was her name and they used it. The two stars then went on to have a match against Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch in a rematch for the Women's Tag Team Title.

In a shock to everyone, Liv Morgan hit the ObLIVion on Valkyria to win the match and become the new tag team champions once again, only a day after she and Raquel Rodriguez lost the titles in the first place. Thus, three members of the Judgment Day now hold gold, with Finn Balor and Carlito being the only ones without any championships right now.

Now, Morgan has officially got a new name, with her being Monday Night Morgan from here on out, and with the new name, she also has her new titles.

It remains to be seen what's next and who the next tag team title challengers will be.

