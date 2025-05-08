Newly crowned WWE champion is sent a message after sudden title change

A new WWE champion has been crowned in the company. Now, he's been sent a message.

When El Grande Americano first appeared in WWE, fans thought it was just a gimmick that Chad Gable would be done with very soon. Since then, though, Gable has really embraced the character and become one of the top stars whenever he wrestles. The star has been unbeatable since he appeared in the company as El Grande Americano.

He won his first match against Dragon Lee back in March. Since then, he's won in a tag team title match, won at WrestleMania, and now, he has become a champion. He defeated Dragon Lee on May 5 to become the new WWE Speed Champion. Now that he's holding the title, he's got a lot of work to do.

Chad Gable has sent El Grande Americano a message, where once again, he's pretending not to be the star. He congratulated himself on winning the title on X. He said that Americano had earned the title.

"Congrats, amigo!!!! You earned it!!!"

It's not certain how long El Grande Americano will continue to exist as a character, but it certainly seems that he's not going anywhere for the moment.

