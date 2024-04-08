Newly crowned WWE champion sets new goal following WrestleMania XL

WWE WrestleMania XL proved to be a successful premium live event for many top stars. Several championships changed hands at the show, and a newly crowned WWE champion aims to headline another edition of WrestleMania soon. This was the new WWE Women's Champion Bayley.

Fans watched with interest as Sami Zayn finally took down Gunther to become the new Intercontinental Champion. Meanwhile, the Undisputed Tag Team Championships were finally split as both RAW and SmackDown got their new champions on Night One of the show.

Meanwhile, Bayley competed in the penultimate match of WrestleMania Night Two. She defeated IYO SKY to become the new WWE Women’s Champion at the end of the night.

Following her big win, Bayley reflected on what the match and the title meant to her. She noted that it was her first title in nearly four years, and also her first ever one-on-one match at WrestleMania.

"I never thought that the singles match at WrestleMania was a goal until I realized that I hadn't had one. You know, I did a lot of things. I won the Royal Rumble, that was one of the last things I needed to tick off my box," Bayley said during the WrestleMania Sunday exclusive.

She added that she went on second last at The Show of Shows so Cody Rhodes could get his moment at the top. She noted that her next goal was to main-event WrestleMania down the line.

"But, as you can see, this wasn't the main event, right? I was one match away from main-eventing WrestleMania." [2:25 Onwards]

Bayley has worked extremely hard over the past several years to elevate other superstars. In doing so, she has rightfully earned the respect of fans and other superstars.

Logan Paul had a successful time at WWE WrestleMania XL

Logan Paul was involved in one of the biggest matches at WrestleMania XL. The Maverick defended his United States Championship against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens in a triple-threat match.

Orton and Owens seemed to be on the same page for some time in the contest. However, Logan exploited the differences between them and took advantage of an RKO from Randy Orton to Kevin Owens to pick up the win.

It was one of the best matches Logan Paul has been part of in his careen in WWE so far. It helped solidify him as a top champion in the company and pushed him to the top.

