Newly crowned WWE champion Zelina Vega reveals there are whispers and a target on her back

Newly crowned WWE Women's United States Champion Zelina Vega has confessed that she knows about the whispers surrounding her and the fact that she has a target on her back.

Zelina Vega said that while there was a target on her back and there were whispers, with people suing referees and making videos about her and her title, she was ready for the challenge. She knew that she was now a target, referring to former champion Chelsea Green's comments on suing referees. She said that she didn't need to hide behind a crew, and she was going to just be who she was, and that she wasn't afraid.

The former LWO member took to her Instagram account and challenged everyone to come for her, stating she was going to be a fighting champion. However, till that happened, she was going to keep doing her thing. She issued a challenge to anyone to catch her if they could:

"I know there’s a target on my back now, the whispers, people suing referees, others making videos about me and MY title but not tagging me.. that’s fine.. I’m no pendeja.. I’m not someone to hide behind a crew.. but I’ll tell you what I am: NEVER SCARED. So g’head, come for me! I’m a fighting champ! But until then? I’m doin #ChampTingz ..Catch me if ya can! 🏍️"

Zelina Vega is fighting for her place in WWE after winning her first singles title, and she needs to establish herself as a singles champion. Only time will tell what is in store for the Women's US Champion in the weeks ahead.

