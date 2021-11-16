Newly-drafted RAW star mocks Rey Mysterio after replacing him in the Survivor Series team

Things have gradually worsened for Rey Mysterio. Last week, he had to watch his son Dominik Mysterio get a beatdown at the hands of Bobby Lashley, who eventually replaced the 24-year-old in the Red Brand's Men's Survivor Series team.

This week on RAW, another 24-year-old star replaced Rey Mysterio in the team. It was the newly-drafted RAW Superstar Austin Theory.

Theory previously defeated Mysterio by disqualification on RAW. Following Bobby Lashley's victory over Rey Mysterio in the main event this week, the up-and-coming star made a statement before Adam Pearce announced him as the replacement.

Theory mocked Rey Mysterio the only way he knew how to and took a selfie. Check the photo below:

It shouldn't come as a surprise that Austin Theory replaced Rey Mysterio. The 24-year-old has been getting a big push since his move to RAW. Putting him in the Survivor Series team seems to indicate how serious WWE is about pushing him as a future superstar in the company.

As for the Mysterios, there will likely be more frustration on RAW over the next month.

What's next for Rey Mysterio after Survivor Series?

As for Rey Mysterio, his feud with Theory might continue post-Survivor Series. It could also play a role in the rumored break-up angle between him and his son Dominik Mysterio.

Whether the angle expands until WrestleMania or not is yet to be seen. But the weekly dissent could make it a tiring angle before the match even happens. As for Austin Theory, he's likely to come out on top of his feud against The Mysterios on RAW.

Is Austin Theory a suitable replacement for Rey Mysterio in the RAW Men's Survivor Series team? Vote in the poll below.

Edited by Angana Roy

