Newly drafted WWE superstar gets busted open in gruesome moment during tournament

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Bobby Lashley got busted open during round 2 of the World Heavyweight Championship tournament.

At the 2023 draft, The All Mighty was moved to the blue brand and has been laser-focused on the new world title. Tonight he faced Sheamus and Austin Theory in a triple-threat match to advance to the semifinals and go head-to-head against AJ Styles later.

Sheamus and Lashley joined forces early on to take out the United States Champion. The former WWE Champion laid into The Celtic Warrior with a series of elbows in the corner, but the latter hit back with a bodyslam for a two-count.

The Celtic Warrior then headed to the top rope with tremendous core strength as Lashley tried to lock in the Hurt Lock, but Austin Theory broke it up. Theory tried to capitalize, but Lashley was all over him.

The All Mighty was busted open in the match's closing moments. He slammed Sheamus into the mat before locking in the Hurt Lock on Theory. Sheamus hit Theory with a Brogue kick, and Lashley dumped The Celtic Warrior out of the ring to pin Theory!

It remains to be seen if the former WWE Champion will do the same when he battles AJ Styles to reach the tournament's final.

