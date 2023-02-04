Newly formed tag team to challenge The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship

Ricochet and Braun Strowman defeated Imperium tonight on SmackDown to become the number one contenders for The Usos' SmackDown Tag Team Championship.

The Usos have been on a dominant run as Undisputed Tag Team Champions for a very long time. They have destroyed all their opponents on their way to becoming one of the greatest tag teams of all time.

Hence, a couple of weeks ago, a tag team tournament was announced to determine the number one contenders for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship. After weeks of grueling matches, Strowman & Ricochet faced off against Imperium in the finals tonight.

At the start, Strowman showed off his strength by attacking both Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser. Then midway through the match, Kaiser went for a suicide dive, but Strowman caught him with ease.

It took Giovanni Vinci diving off the top rope to knock Strowman down.

WWE @WWE



Who will earn the right to challenge



#SmackDown It's the finals of the #TagTeamTournament and these men are willing to do whatever it takes to get their shot at the #SmackDown Tag Team Titles!Who will earn the right to challenge @WWEUsos It's the finals of the #TagTeamTournament and these men are willing to do whatever it takes to get their shot at the #SmackDown Tag Team Titles! 🙌Who will earn the right to challenge @WWEUsos? #SmackDown https://t.co/5FXM6Y92Tn

Imperium didn't back down from Strowman either, as they were able to stay on him by any means necessary. The stable was up to their dirty tricks when Gunther distracted Ricochet and shoved him to the ground. The referee saw this and ejected him from the ringside.

This turned the tide in Ricochet & Strowman's favor. During the closing moments of the match, Strowman hit the Monster Bomb and then tagged in Ricochet. The former United States Champion then climbed onto his partner's shoulders and hit the Swanton for the win.

Following this win, Braun Strowman & Ricochet will face The Usos next week on SmackDown. It will be interesting to see how The Usos perform, given the implosion of Bloodline that transpired at the Royal Rumble.

Who do you think will win next week? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : Who should defeat Roman Reigns after his reign of terror? Cody Rhodes Sami Zayn The Rock Other 6371 votes