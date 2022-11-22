Newly formed team make forecast ahead of their WarGames match against Bloodline

The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens made their intentions clear on RAW ahead of their Survivor Series WarGames match against The Bloodline.

Kevin Owens kicked off the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, stating that he has his sights set on dethroning Roman Reigns to become the next world champion. The former Universal Champion added that he and Sami Zayn were like brothers, but the latter has trodden the wrong path.

Kevin Owens then invited The Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre to the ring. McIntyre said that The Bloodline have abused their power and numbers game to ensure they retain their respective titles.

The Judgment Day then interrupted them with Rhea Ripley foreshadowing that the only thing people will be talking about after Survivor Series is the destruction that she will cause at the show.

Finn Balor then warned Sheamus' group that The Judgment Day won't be so nice the next time they show up to RAW. The Celtic Warrior then challenged The Judgment Day to a match, which they accepted.

The eventual match led to a victory for the Sheamus-led group as The O.C. made their presence felt to inflict further punishment on Finn Balor and co.

