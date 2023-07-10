Newly surfaced wrestler claims he should have ended The Undertaker's WWE WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar

The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak is perhaps one of the biggest achievements in modern-day pro wrestling. Very few superstars have been able to equal that, and when it finally ended at WrestleMania 30, most fans could not believe it. Now, though, the newly viral wrestler, Blue Kane, has claimed he should have been the one to end it.

The Undertaker had a series of 21 wins at WrestleMania, never losing at WWE's Grandest Stage. Each year, when faced with a new opponent, The Deadman would pull it out of the bag one more time. This streak also had some of the best matches in recent memory for The Phenom, with his bouts against Triple H and Shawn Michaels, in particular, being highlighted as all-time greats.

When the end came at WrestleMania 30, it was to Brock Lesnar who destroyed The Undertaker. The legend also suffered a concussion during the match and was pinned at the end, shocking everyone.

Now, Blue Kane has suggested that he should have been the one to defeat The Deadman at WrestleMania and not Brock Lesnar, in an ongoing series of hilariously bold claims made by the wrestler.

He answered a tweet asking who should have ended the streak with his own name.

The Undertaker's matches before losing to Brock Lesnar are considered some of the best in his WWE career

When you've had a career as long as The Undertaker, you're sure to have some of the biggest matches in wrestling history at one point or the other.

During his streak, he wrestled the likes of Ric Flair, Triple H, Jake Roberts, Kane, etc., but he also had some rather odd matches, such as the one against Giant Gonzales.

His matches against Randy Orton, Batista, Edge, the two against Shawn Michaels, and two against Triple H are considered some of his best bouts to date.

The Phenom's last match of his career also came at WrestleMania, where he defeated AJ Styles in a cinematic Boneyard match.

