Newly turned heel The Rock makes interesting promise ahead of his appearance on WWE SmackDown

The Rock has sent a message to the WWE Universe ahead of his scheduled appearance on Friday's SmackDown.

The Brahma Bull appeared on the blue brand earlier this month to confront his cousin, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. However, he recently turned heel and slapped Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL Kickoff. The 51-year-old legend also seemingly aligned himself with The Tribal Chief.

The Rock had a heated backstage confrontation with Triple H at WrestleMania XL Kickoff after Rhodes announced that he would challenge Reigns instead of The Brahma Bull. The newly turned-heel wrestling legend demanded that The Game fix the situation.

The WWE Chief Content Officer announced on SmackDown last Friday that the match between Reigns and The American Nightmare was official, taking several shots at The Rock during the segment.

The Bloodline's Paul Heyman later informed The Game that Reigns and The Rock would be on SmackDown on Friday. Triple H replied that he was looking forward to it.

The Brahma Bull recently took to Instagram to send a message to WWE fans ahead of his much-anticipated appearance on the blue brand. He promised to "bring it to ya" on what he dubbed "The Rock's show."

"SALT LAKE CITY, get ready… cos' you already know. We're bringin' it to ya this FRIDAY NIGHT - LIVE. The Rock's show, SMACKDOWN 👋🏾 at the one and only @DeltaCenter 🔥#TribalChief #PeoplesChamp #KillersInTheJungle @wwe @tkogrp," he wrote.

Will The Rock reignite his feud with WWE CCO Triple H?

Following The Rock's return to the Stamford-based company several weeks ago, he officially joined TKO's Board of Directors. Meanwhile, Triple H leads the promotion's creative process. After their backstage confrontation and The Game's comments on SmackDown, fans speculate a power struggle angle between the two stars could play out on the Road to WrestleMania.

The Brahma Bull and The Game had a historic rivalry as in-ring competitors. They even reportedly had real-life backstage heat during their early days in World Wrestling Entertainment. Hence, many believe the company could be heading towards reigniting the duo's on-screen feud.

Although some wondered if Triple H would come out of in-ring retirement to have one more match against The Brahma Bull, recent reports claimed it is unlikely to happen because of The Game's heart issues. It will be interesting to see what role the Chief Content Officer will play in The Bloodline's storyline with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

Are you excited for The Rock's return on Friday's SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below.

