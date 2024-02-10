Next challengers for Judgment Day's championships determined tonight on WWE SmackDown

Judgment Day's next challengers for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship were determined tonight on SmackDown.

Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne have looked like a formidable team since they reunited. Last week on SmackDown, they won a grueling fatal four-way tag team match to earn a number one contender's match tonight.

On RAW, DIY also won a fatal four-way match to face Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne tonight. Both teams put on an incredible match in the ring. It was an even contest till the end. At one point, it looked like DIY would win when Tommaso Ciampa hit his signature move but still couldn't get the win.

In the end, Pete Dunne hit the Bitter End on Johnny Gargano to win.

With this win, Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne will face Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest) for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at Elimination Chamber. This will be the tag champions' biggest challenge so far.

