"Next game changer of AEW" - Twitter has a field day when asked about a lesser-known wrestler on WWE RAW

Last night on WWE RAW, a lesser-known wrestler who was billed as a local talent was pitted against Omos in a singles match. The Nigerian Giant made quick work of the wrestler, pinning him in convincing fashion.

The wrestler in discussion was later revealed as Anthony Alanis. He is a well-known name on the independent circuit and has wrestled on AEW Dark. On the AEW show, Alanis has been in the ring with names such as Shane Taylor and Dante Martin.

Omos ensured that Alanis had little role to play on his road to WWE Backlash. The former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion barely let his opponent get any offense in during the match, hitting him with a Big Boot and a Chokebomb to cement his victory.

WWE took to Twitter to ask its fans who they thought Anthony Alanis was. A few fans were able to recognize him from his AEW appearance, while others played along with WWE's ask, joking about who he was.

WWE RAW's Seth Rollins vs. free agent Omos will take place at WWE Backlash

In less than a week, Seth Rollins will have his hands full when he takes on Omos. The two WWE Superstars came face-to-face a week ago after their match was made official. By the looks of things, The Visionary will have to work hard for a win at the PLE.

At WWE Backlash, Omos has a point to prove after his loss to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania. His match against Rollins will be one of the biggest matches of his career so far. During the WWE Draft, Omos was labeled a free agent, giving him the freedom to appear on any show during his term with WWE.

